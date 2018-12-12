Symantec (SYMC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Symantec will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Symantec by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Symantec by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Symantec by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Symantec by 5.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Symantec by 56.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

