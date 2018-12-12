Synlogic (SYBX) Given a $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given a $20.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s current price.

SYBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 1,912.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

