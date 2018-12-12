T Richard Riney Sells 15,676 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,018,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T Richard Riney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of Ventas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.21.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

