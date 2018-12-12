T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on December 28th

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

