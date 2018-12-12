TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $821.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $821.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00006415 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.02569989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00145390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00176860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.09386554 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029008 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

