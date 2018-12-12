Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRHC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,885.25, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

