Tailored Brands (TLRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.29-0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). Tailored Brands also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE TLRD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,805. Tailored Brands has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

