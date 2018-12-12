TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 650.4% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 84.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

