Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,640,377 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $943,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 155,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 204.32%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $7,327,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $396,968.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/tandem-diabetes-care-inc-tndm-shares-sold-by-first-light-asset-management-llc.html.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.