Taylor Wimpey (TW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $128.65

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.65 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 129.30 ($1.69), with a volume of 16494014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.60 ($2.50).
In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 112,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £148,988.40 ($194,679.73). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 745,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £999,433.64 ($1,305,937.07).
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
