TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Stake Lessened by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 340,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 856,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of TCF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

