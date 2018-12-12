TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 284.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.