Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 2,041.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Tech Data news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $246,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECD stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.85. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

