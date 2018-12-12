Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Bought by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $28,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $165,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 12,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,682. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Hirschhorn sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $213,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,551 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $409,830.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,379 shares of company stock valued at $17,252,554 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $52.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

