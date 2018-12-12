Telit Communications (TCM) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Telit Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

Shares of TCM opened at GBX 137.35 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Telit Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 100.25 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 379 ($4.95).

In related news, insider Paolo Dal Pino acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £243,000 ($317,522.54).

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.