Terreno Realty (TRNO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

