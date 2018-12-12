The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,583,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 204,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 1,610,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,543. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/the-coca-cola-co-ko-shares-bought-by-rbf-capital-llc.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.