The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $194.43 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $194,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 53,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

