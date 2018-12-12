The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $247.25 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $247,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,511,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,148,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,784. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

