The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $302.99 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $302,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,678. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $30.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

