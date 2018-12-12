The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $225,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Nutrien by 91.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4,210.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,870. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

