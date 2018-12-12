Thomas Dziersk Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,411.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

