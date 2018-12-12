Thomson Reuters (TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.73.

TRI opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

