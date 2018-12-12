Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in General Electric (GE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,459 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 334.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after buying an additional 13,124,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after buying an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 15.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of GE opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

