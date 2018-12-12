Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 517,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $9,569,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,114. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 161,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.