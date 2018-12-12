TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,741 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of TIM Participacoes worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $23.11.

TSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

