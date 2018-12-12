TimesCoin Price Hits $0.65 (TMC)

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, TimesCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. TimesCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TimesCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.02572251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00143151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.00 or 0.09336406 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029075 BTC.

About TimesCoin

TimesCoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. TimesCoin’s official website is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TimesCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TimesCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

