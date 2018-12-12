Timothy Franklin Sells 40,000 Shares of PCF Group PLC (PCF) Stock

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) insider Timothy Franklin sold 40,000 shares of PCF Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,293.48).

LON:PCF opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. PCF Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 21.55 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.25 ($0.42).

PCF Group (LON:PCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from PCF Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

