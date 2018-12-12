Timothy Riitters Sells 25,000 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 5th, Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $377,361.25.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $659,750.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Timothy Riitters sold 26,680 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $732,632.80.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Timothy Riitters sold 4,500 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $126,990.00.

PSTG stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 105.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $529,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $645,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

