ToaCoin (TOA) Price Up 63.9% This Week

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $33,983.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007585 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00021231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00264346 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00018061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000985 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000277 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,106,818,424 coins and its circulating supply is 3,283,525,617 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

