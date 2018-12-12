Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,540 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.27. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

