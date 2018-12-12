Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $863,000 Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,778,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,281,000 after acquiring an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 242.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,940,000 after acquiring an additional 484,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

NYSE:TIF traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. 17,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In other news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $905,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,148 shares of company stock worth $2,839,461 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

