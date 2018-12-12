Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $968,000 Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,521,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,956,000 after purchasing an additional 781,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,051,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,596 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,511,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,195 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,204,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,891,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,293,000 after purchasing an additional 966,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Nielsen news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NLSN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 9,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,565. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/tocqueville-asset-management-l-p-takes-968000-position-in-nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.