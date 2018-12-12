TOP SHIPS (TOPS) & Navios Maritime (NM) Financial Review

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime -24.52% -11.19% -2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TOP SHIPS and Navios Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime 1 0 2 0 2.33

Navios Maritime has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.31%. Given Navios Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Navios Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $39.36 million 0.63 -$13.40 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.08 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.29

TOP SHIPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -1.32, indicating that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.