Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,676 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 589.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $114,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

