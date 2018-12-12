Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $31.30 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73,564.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lee Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Management LP now owns 5,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $604,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,643.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,160.27 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $796.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

