Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2,246.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $389,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 5,435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,213 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 916,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

