Tractor Supply (TSCO) PT Set at $105.00 by Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) received a $105.00 price target from research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2018 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

TSCO stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $142,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 66.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

