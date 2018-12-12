Tractor Supply (TSCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $101.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tractor Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 160,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

