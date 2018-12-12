Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 792.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $8.53 on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,306. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.18. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $61,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,617,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $4,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,684,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,674 shares of company stock valued at $83,373,334. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trade Desk to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

