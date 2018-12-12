Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,268 put options on the company. This is an increase of 612% compared to the typical volume of 178 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,797,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,722,000 after purchasing an additional 463,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 775,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,971,000 after purchasing an additional 440,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,792,000 after purchasing an additional 368,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,485,000 after purchasing an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

