Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the average volume of 402 call options.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President William Cook sold 27,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $554,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $516,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pivotal Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pivotal Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pivotal Software by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pivotal Software to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

