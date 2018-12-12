Traders Sell iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) on Strength (LQD)

Investors sold shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $166.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $280.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.73 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $112.55

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.3526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 2,348,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,191,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,057,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,011,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 346,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 940,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

