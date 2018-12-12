Traders Sell Square (SQ) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $318.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $351.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.50 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Square had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Square traded up $2.60 for the day and closed at $63.38Specifically, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $35,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,570,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $6,263,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,482,286 shares of company stock worth $191,711,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Square to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.80 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Square by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Square by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Square by 13.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Square by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Square by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

