Traders Sell VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Strength (GDXJ)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $24.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $301.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $276.82 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $28.37

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,507,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435,418 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,720,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 126,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/traders-sell-vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj-on-strength-gdxj.html.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.