TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 43392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered TRANSAT AT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TRANSAT AT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.81.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$696.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$804.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRANSAT AT Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

