TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III Acquires 39,371 Shares

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 39,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,764.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,149.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 77,940 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $78,719.40.

On Monday, December 3rd, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 13,372 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,372.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 97,270 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 10,431 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,431.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 3,500 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,465.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 513,350 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $513,350.00.

Shares of TAT opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.85% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Turkey and Bulgaria geographical segments. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

