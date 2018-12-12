Transocean LTD (RIG) Director Vanessa C. L. Chang Buys 6,000 Shares

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 12,547,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 75,948 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

