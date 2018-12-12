Travala 1-Day Volume Tops $18,922.00 (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.02547153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00142093 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00172677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.27 or 0.09462057 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala is project.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.