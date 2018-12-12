Trecora Resources (TREC) Insider Nicholas Carter Sells 25,537 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) insider Nicholas Carter sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $210,169.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,168.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Nicholas Carter sold 7,466 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $62,191.78.

On Friday, December 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 15,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $130,558.16.

Shares of NYSE:TREC remained flat at $$8.22 on Wednesday. 148,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,483. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 72,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

